Getting Answers: Military expert discusses the takedown of the Chinese surveillance balloon by U.S. Fighter Jets

(WGGB/WSHM) -Now to the story everyone is talking about this weekend, the takedown of a Chinese surveillance balloon by U.S. Fighter jets. Now we learn some of the jets were stationed at the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

Officials from the U.S. Air Base said they were proud to be a part of Saturday’s mission and a local military expert broke down what could be next for the relationship between the two countries.

On Saturday, a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by the U.S. Military off the coast of the Carolinas after flying throughout the country for several days.

Part of the operation included the Barnes Air National Guard base in Westfield. Officials shared a statement on their efforts with Western Mass News that reads in part quote:

“As part of our 24/7 and 365 mission to protect the United States from aerial threats, we launched two F-15C eagles in support of the successful downing of the people’s republic of China surveillance balloon.”

-Col. David ‘Moon’ Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing Commander.

According to base officials, the 104th fighter wing is made up of 21 assigned F-15c eagle aircrafts and staff that are prepared for any emergency response, to protect the northeast from any airborne threats.

President Biden claimed he wanted the balloon down on Wednesday. According to reports, he was advised to wait until the balloon was over water to avoid impact to people below.

Gary Lefort, a retired associate professor at American International College and retired U.S. Army officer agrees with the president’s original plan.

“It was in the northern part of the country, and it was going over some of our military installations not only in terms of minuteman missiles but also attack bombers like the B52 and the B2.”

The Chinese Government claims the balloon was someone’s weather balloon that got away by accident and said they have the right to take further action.

Lefort explained what this could mean for the relationship between the two countries and other global powers. “They could hamper our current negotiations with Russia. As far as Ukraine situation goes, we rely on them for a lot of medical support. For example, during COVID, they provide us with a lot of medication that we need. There was a meeting that was supposed to take place this last Friday that was canceled between the U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and his cover part in China that did not take place, there is always a possibility China may decide to ramp up its sea and sir activities as far as Taiwan goes.

Pentagon officials revealed Friday a second balloon was believed to be another surveillance balloon from China is flying over Latin America, but its location is unknown.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.