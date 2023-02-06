Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim.

Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street.

When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

