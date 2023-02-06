Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield(Canva)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim.

Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street.

When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bob the Bike Man teams up with local scouts to help those in need
Bob the Bike Man teams up with local scouts to help those in need
The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man...
Wilbraham Police are searching for a missing man in the Hampden area
‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills
‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills
Bob the Bike Guy teams up with local scouts to help those in need
Bob the Bike Man teams up with local scouts to help those in need