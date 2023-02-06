The Harlem Globetrotters welcomed fans at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Harlem Globetrotters came to Springfield on Sunday.

As they near their 100th anniversary, the team welcomed fans at the Mass Mutual Center.

The event was part of the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour.

Dedicated fans were able to join the Globetrotters as they went head-to-head against the Washington Generals in an interactive game-time experience.

