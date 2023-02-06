The Harlem Globetrotters welcomed fans at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield

Harlem Globetrotters visit Springfield
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Harlem Globetrotters came to Springfield on Sunday.

As they near their 100th anniversary, the team welcomed fans at the Mass Mutual Center.

The event was part of the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour.

Dedicated fans were able to join the Globetrotters as they went head-to-head against the Washington Generals in an interactive game-time experience.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

