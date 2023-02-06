Much Warmer Week Ahead, but Slightly Unsettled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday was practically a different season as compared to Friday and Saturday. We saw temperatures in the upper 40′s to near 50 in Western Mass, much warmer, and almost spring-like following our arctic blast over the weekend, which brought wind chills down to 20 to 40 below zero. Thankfully, that’s behind us, and we will be dealing with above average temperatures for the rest of the week. Sunday night, partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperature down in the upper 20′s. We’ll have a light breeze coming out of the south. Monday morning, a blend of sun and clouds, with temperatures starting off in the lower 30′s, topping off near 45. There will be a bit of a breeze, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday there will be a weak front passing through which could give us a brief shower or rain snow mix once the sun goes down, however, most of the day Tuesday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a brief shower lingering into Wednesday Morning, but then the rest of the day Wednesday looks partly sunny and breezy, with highs in the mid-40′s.

Our Next Weather Maker looks to come in the form of a series of low-pressure systems for Thursday. Right now, models are shows low pressure passing to our north, with a cold front stretching down, moving through southern New England. A secondary low pressure may form along that front as it passes over. Right now, favoring more rain over frozen precip, however a rain/snow mix cannot be ruled out for the hill towns before switching to a soaking rain. For timing, as of right now, the wet weather should come in late Thursday Morning, lasting through the overnight Thursday into Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, dry, and mild, with highs in the upper 40′s to near 50! In fact the 8-14 day temperature outlook places all of the northeast in slightly above normal temperatures. This holds true as we head into the late part of next week. Chance for more showers overnight Friday into Saturday, mild conditions continue even through the early and middle portions of the following week, with highs near and above 50, with another round of showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday of the following week.

