Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday.

The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.

Adam Naylor, 19, was taken into custody following that search a.nd he now faces numberous charges inclusing possession of a firecarm without an FID card, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, among other drug and firearms charges.

