Town by Town: Bruins PJ donations and Eversource traffic advisory

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam and Easthampton.

The Agawam Public Library is collecting pajamas for kids and teens until February 28th.

The library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the Annual Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families Wonderfund, as well as Cradles to Crayons.

The PJ drive’s goal is to collect 5,000 pairs of new pajamas.

Donations will be collected in the library’s children’s room.

In Easthampton beginning Monday and continuing over the next several weeks, Eversource Gas will be working at the intersection of Union and Cottage Streets as they relocate multiple gas lines in the intersection.

This work will continue Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Delays are expected and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

