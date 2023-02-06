Tracking a few rounds of wet weather this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure off the coast continues moving east and away from the coast tonight, allowing for skies to clear and wind to lighten. We saw a mild day across western Mass with highs just shy of 50 in the lower valley, but tonight will be colder with lows dipping to either side of 20 degrees by sunrise.

A lighter northeasterly breeze continues Tuesday, keeping temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. We start the day with good sunshine, but clouds increase throughout the day and skies become overcast before sunset. Wind shifts to the south later in the day ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring our area a little rain and wintry mix.

A cold front will bring light, scattered wet weather Tuesday evening and night. The valley may see some sleet and freezing rain along with some snow and the Berkshires and hills likely see mainly snow with some mixing. We won’t get much for accumulations with most seeing a half inch of less in the high terrain.

We go back to above normal temperatures Wednesday and get some good sunshine as high pressure builds. Turning breezy with a northwesterly wind gusting to 20-25mph at times. Clouds are back Thursday ahead of our next storm system, which will pass to our northwest, keeping western Mass on the warm side. Light rain arrives Thursday afternoon, possibly mixing briefly in the hills. Light showers continue through Thursday night and exit by sunrise Friday.

Temperatures rise Friday with a healthy west wind and upper level ridge. 50s are expected and we could very well break our high temp record for that day, which is 51 set in 1955 at Westover. We will get some sunshine, but it should be brief as our next storm system arrives. Low pressure should bring showers late Friday night through Saturday. It will be cooler as low pressure passes near or just off the coast, so the storm may end with a little snow. Something to monitor for now. Any wintry weather will be short-lived as we return to warm temperatures again early next week!

