Wistariahurst launches poster exhibit examining Jim Crow era

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and a museum in Holyoke began showing a poster exhibit on Monday that talked about what the Jim Crow era was like both nationally and locally.

“History is complicated and one person’s perspective is not enough,” said Wistariahurst Museum and Garden curator Penni Martorell.

If one thing is clear, racism, especially the Jim Crow era, will forever be part of our history and the Wistariahurst Museum and Garden is now sharing some of that with the public. Starting Monday, the museum began showing Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow, a poster exhibition distributed by the New York Historical Society Museum and Library. Through readings and videos, visitors like Tony Sillars of Holyke were able to see what the struggle for equality was like nationwide for Black Americans.

“I was staggered by how much of that [slavery & reconstruction] I never was taught in school or college. It’s amazing how entrenched and intertwined all the systems of oppression have been,” Sillars said.

Martorell told Western Mass News that the exhibit also includes context, collected by a local scholar, that talks about people’s experiences of racism in Holyoke during that dark period.

“There are references in those interviews of people actually experiencing some red lining, not being able to find housing, not being able to get jobs and things like that that were happening locally here in the 1940s and 50s,” Martorell explained.

While Martorell is excited to offer this history to all of western Massachusetts, she saidit is important now more than ever to share it, considering what she calls “rising political temperatures” across the country, especially within the school systems.

“We have to know where we came from and recognize that these things were wrong. They’re just wrong. We need to correct that and institutionally. We need to start examining where these things came from and why we’ve kept them going,” Martorell added.

Sillars was not surprised that there was Jim Crow-era racism in Holyoke and said this curriculum must be taught to make sure history does not repeat itself.

“Now with the rise of white supremacy ideology and the censorship of school curriculum and banning of books, this is very scary…This kind of setting and presentation is pretty powerful,” Sillars said.

The museum also hopes this difficult topic starts conversations to move everyone towards a brighter future. Martorell said multiple perspectives can help tell the whole story.

The exhibit is open on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout the month. You can also find a list of resources, provided by the Wistariahurst, below.

