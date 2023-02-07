Agawam Junior High School closed Wednesday due to potential threat

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Junior High School will be closed Wednesday, February 8th, after a potential threat was discovered on school grounds Tuesday.

According to the Agawam Junior High School Facebook page, the administration was notified to a threat of violence written in one of the school’s bathrooms during Tuesday’s lunch period.

School officials said that Agawam Police were immediately notified and arrived on site to investigate. Since the incident was not discovered until late in the school day, the investigation and assessment of the situation has not been concluded.

Despite extensive school safety protocols, officials have decided to cancel school for Wednesday. The administration added that they do not have reason to believe the threat is credible, but are acting out of an abundance for caution.

The Agawam Police Department will continue their investigation and will have a more visible presence at the school in response.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Agawam Police and Mayor Sapelli’s office for further information and are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation has been asked to contact Agawam Police.

Western Mass News will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available.

