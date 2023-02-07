Chicopee firefighter injured after responding to car fire on Everett Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Everett Street Monday evening for reports of a car fire.

According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, crews arriving on scene also discovered a structure fire in a detached garage and flames in the surrounding wooded area.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Everett Street fire in Chicopee 020623 (Chicopee Fire Department)

Captain Collins-Kalbaugh also told Western Mass News that there were no civilian injuries. However, a firefighter responding to the scene suffered injuries to an unknown degree and has been sent for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.