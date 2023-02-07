Chicopee firefighter injured after responding to car fire on Everett Street

Everett Street fire in Chicopee 020623
Everett Street fire in Chicopee 020623(Chicopee Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Everett Street Monday evening for reports of a car fire.

According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, crews arriving on scene also discovered a structure fire in a detached garage and flames in the surrounding wooded area.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Captain Collins-Kalbaugh also told Western Mass News that there were no civilian injuries. However, a firefighter responding to the scene suffered injuries to an unknown degree and has been sent for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

