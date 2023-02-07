Chicopee School Committee nominates Dr. Marcus Ware as new superintendent

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee School Committee held a special meeting at City Hall Monday evening to vote on who will fill the open Chicopee superintendent job left vacant by Lynn Clark.

The committee voted 10 to 1 in favor of nominating Dr. Marcus Ware, the Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at Windham, Connecticut, Public Schools.

Dr. Ware was one of several finalists that were considered for the job.

The search came after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested by the FBI for allegedly lying to them during an investigation.

Based on the meeting, Dr. Alvin Morton was heavily considered for the job, as well, but the majority was for Dr. Ware’s nomination.

