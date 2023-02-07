Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman announces candidacy for mayor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City Council President Jesse Lederman today announced that he will be a candidate for Mayor of the City of Springfield in 2023.

Council President Lederman made the announcement through a campaign video posted on social media Tuesday morning.

“I’m running for Mayor to build an accessible, responsive, and professional local government that can meet the needs of all our neighborhoods,” said City Council President Jesse Lederman.

The Lederman Campaign will hold a Campaign Kickoff Rally at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:00 PM. More details on that event will be released shortly.

