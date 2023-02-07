Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a lengthy deliberation, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware of Connecticut as their new superintendent.

This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for allegedly making false statements and sending threatening messages to a candidate running for the city’s police chief in 2021.

Western Mass News spoke with school committee member Tim Wagner, who was part of these ongoing discussions. He told us what went into a final decision being made.

“We obviously spent months and months, going back to the summer of last year, forming the search committee, getting the search underway,” he said.

The Chicopee school district officially voted to select Dr. Marcus Ware, an administrator out of Windham, Connecticut, as the new superintendent. This came after much deliberation by school committee members to name a new leader of the district, meeting a second time Monday night to talk about the finalists where Dr. Ware ultimately received the 8 votes needed to be hired as the superintendent.

“I believe it’s now in our best interest, if he does accept, that we should ask the school committee that I, myself, enter into negotiations with Mr. Ware for his next contract,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

Monday’s meeting followed former superintendent Lynn Clark’s arrest by the FBI for allegedly lying to them during an investigation. The acting superintendent since her arrest, Alvin Morton, was also a finalist for the job.

“The committee was ready for new blood,” Wagner said. “I voted for Alvin Morton three times before changing my vote, and at that point, the magic number was eight. I wasn’t going to be one of four people who wanted to hold this up for months. And, if the majority of the committee believes that Dr. Ware is the way forward, then I’m going to support that and I’m eager to work with him.”

We have also learned that Dr. Ware was a finalist to be the next superintendent at West Springfield Public Schools, but has since pulled out of the running. We did reach out to Dr. Ware, who declined our request for an interview, but told us in a statement, in part:

“I am thrilled to have been nominated and I am honored at the opportunity to lead the district.”

Meanwhile, Wagner told us that he is excited for the community of Chicopee.

“I think the community is breathing a little sigh of relief at the prospect of having somebody with an outside perspective coming in and leading the district going forward,” he said.

Dr. Ware told us that he is currently going through the official contract offer and signing process.

We also reached out to Mayor Vieau for comment, but he was not available for an interview.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.