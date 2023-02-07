Getting Answers: Hadley increasing fees for residents and businesses

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rising fees in Hadley have people talking. Everything from building and restaurant inspections to parks and recreation activities, like cheerleading, are going up.

“We want to make sure it is in the interest of all the taxpayers that they know that we are reviewing these fees, so that everyone is paying their fair share,” said Hadley selectboard member Molly Keegan.

Keegan explained why they approved the across-the-board increases.

“This fee review is in the interest of all the taxpayers. What we are trying to do is make sure that the individuals using specific services are at least contributing because they aren’t necessarily covering the cost of those services, but at least they are contributing to inspections that have to be done periodically,” Keegan noted.

Some examples of inspection fees going up include bakeries going from $75 to $125, food trucks doubling to $200, and for large restaurants, fees went from $300 to $500.

Residential fees that are rising include in-ground swimming pool permits from $110 to $125 and driveway permits from $50 to $100

Western Mass News also spoke with Hadley Parks and Recreation Director Greg Lasage, who said their fees are increasing too, largely due to rising costs to pay coaches and referees, as well as purchase uniforms.

“We are fortunate enough to have some sponsors and some families step up and provide the uniform for some of the kids,” Lasage said.

Participation in the town’s three-on-three basketball tournament is going from $75 to $95 and cheerleading is going up from $125 to $220 a person.

Meanwhile, Keegan wants the community to know they look at other municipalities to make sure the town of Hadley is not an outlier.

“I think just given general cost of living increases, people understand that the price of personnel goes up and some things just take a little longer with new regulations as well,” Keegan noted.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.