Governor Healey, Mass. abortion activist in attendance at State of the Union Address

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, and for the first time since 2019, guests will be in attendance.

Among them will be Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Bay State resident and abortion rights advocate, Kate Dineen. Governor Healey will be in the gallery as a guest of Congressman Richard Neal, while Dineen will be Senator Ed Markey’s special guest.

Dineen traveled 500 miles from Boston to Maryland and paid upwards of $10,000 to receive compassionate abortion care after learning her son had suffered a stroke in utero. She has since worked with lawmakers to change a Massachusetts law that restricts abortions after 24 weeks.

“I was shocked and just so honored,” she told us. “Senator Markey, I think, as everybody knows, is a champion for reproductive rights, reproductive justice, and I’m just so honored to be here today as his guest to spotlight the issue of the abortion access crisis in America.”

In an interview previewing Tuesday night’s address, Senator Markey said that there is still work needed to be done to protect women’s access to abortion rights. However, reproductive rights are just one issue Senator Markey hopes will be addressed.

“President Biden just enjoyed an historic first two years,” he said. “I want him to talk about his great achievements, but then, what still needs to be done on health care, on the protection of access to women and pregnant people, to abortion rights, on climate change, on our economy, and on how we are also going to protect Ukraine from the invasion from Russia.”

President Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union Address at 9 p.m. Tune in to Western Mass News Tuesday evening for our continue coverage of the address.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.