Help support TJO as they help local animals

Western Mass News and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up...
Western Mass News and the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up to help local animals and you can join us!
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up to help local animals and you can join us!

Watch Western Mass News on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Throughout the newscast, we’ll show you ways you can donate.

All funds raised will benefit TJO. CLICK HERE to donate today!

