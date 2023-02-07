Holyoke Crews respond to car accident at intersection of Main and Cabot Streets

Holyoke accident at intersection of Main and Cabot Streets 020723
Holyoke accident at intersection of Main and Cabot Streets 020723(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the intersection of Main and Cabot Streets Tuesday for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews received the call around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials said that they located a vehicle on its side. The occupant had already exited the vehicle through its sunroof prior to crews’ arrival.

The driver was sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating.

