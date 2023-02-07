Local seventh grader back in school after suffering cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local seventh grader, who collapsed from cardiac arrest earlier last month, is now back in school with her friends and now, her mother is speaking out and urging other parents to learn CPR.

Kristina Vieira said the day emergency responders rushed into her Chicopee home to try and save her little girl, Nevaeh, who just collapsed, is just a blur.

“They worked on her for a very long time before they were even able to take her out of the house,” Kristina Vieira said.

However, she remembers clearly the events following that ambulance ride.

“They didn’t think she would make it. They were basically telling me to say goodbye,” Kristina Vieira explained.

Nevaeh Vieira, a seventh grader at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke, collapsed on January 8. She suffered cardiac arrest twice, and a stroke, and was placed in a medically-induced coma. Now, almost a month later, she sits with her classmates at lunch and laughing.

“I hope to grow up and be like her. She’s strong,” Kristina Vieira added.

Kristina said the doctors told her Nevaeh was lucky to even be alive and after doing her own research, she learned that to be true.

“As of January 19, there was 23 children under the age of 18 who had cardiac arrests this year alone and Nevaeh is the only one that survived,” Kristina Vieira noted.

Now, she’s urging other parents to be certified in CPR in case a cardiac event ever happens in their household.

“Definitely have somebody, at least one person in the family, to understand the absolute basics of CPR, just to be aware and know this isn’t as rare, it’s just not as documented,” Kristina Vieira said.

As for Nevaeh, she’s healing well. Doctors said they aren’t exactly sure what caused the cardiac arrest or if it can happen again. However, to keep an eye on her, the family adopted Prince, a goldendoodle that will be trained to stand by Nevaeh’s side.

“He’ll start training here, in about another four weeks, to be her medical alert dog, so wherever she goes, he’ll go with her,” Kristina Vieira said.

Kristina also shared with us how grateful she is for the Chicopee Fire Department and the people who responded to her home that day. She also wanted to extend a thank you to those who donated to the GoFundMe page or even prayed for Nevaeh during this difficult time for their family.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.