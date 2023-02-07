Light wintry mix this evening; Winter Weather Advisory in effect.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Weather Advisory is up for all of western Mass this evening from 7pm through 1-2am as a weak system moves through with a light wintry mix. The challenge is what kind of wet weather falls – a rain/snow mix is possible along with some sleet and freezing rain. Freezing rain is the biggest concern as a light glaze of ice could occur on roads. Amounts of sleet and snow will be less than an inch in the hills and everyone has a chance for that light glaze of ice.

Clouds linger overnight with some partial clearing by sunrise. We keep a breeze and temperatures linger in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be a nice weather day overall with early clouds giving way to sunny skies. Mild with highs rising back to the mid-40s in the valley, but it comes with a healthy breeze out of the west. Wind may gust to 25mph.

High pressure moves out Thursday and our next storm system moves in. Clouds increase and wet weather arrives by the mid-afternoon, likely starting as rain or a mix in the hill towns. Any mixing changes to rain quickly and showers taper off overnight. A tenth to quarter inch is expected.

Dry air is back Friday with some partial sunshine possible. Temperatures will be quite mild with potential highs ending up in the lower to middle 50s-challenging records! It will be breezy again with a westerly breeze of 10-20mph and gusts to 30.

Our weekend weather has been trending drier over the last 24 hours with a coastal low remaining too far south to bring us anything other than clouds. Something to be watched, but for now it looks dry and seasonably mild. Warm temperatures look to return next week.

