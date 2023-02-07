Police seeking suspects using counterfeit money to buy electronics

The two were seen leaving each Walmart in a white SUV.
WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ware Police are looking for your help identifying two suspects who allegedly used thousands of dollars in counterfiet bills to buy electronics at several Walmarts in our area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.

