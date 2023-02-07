Police find body during search along Westfield River for man who fled traffic stop

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A discovery has been made as Mass. State Police search for a missing man who fled during traffic stop over the weekend.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday, State Police confirmed they found a body along the Westfield River, who they believe is 24-year-old Yoniel Monsanto. Investigators said he fled from authorities during a traffic stop Saturday night.

They had launched an intensive search along the banks of the river this morning.

Monsanto’s family has been notified that a body has been found during the course of their search. However, a positive indentity has not yet been confirmed.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

