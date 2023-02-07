Springfield teacher facing child rape, indecent assault and battery charges

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield teacher is facing several charges after his arrest late last month.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh daid that members of the department’s Special Victims Unit had been conducting a weeks-long investigation into 44-year-old David Weremay of Florence after a victim reportedly came forward to allege that crimes took place approximately 10 years ago when Weremay was a teacher at New Leadership Charter School.

Following the investigation, police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant and on the morning of Friday, January 27, Weremay was arrested on the 1100 block of Carew Street.

Weremay has been charged with four counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, two counts of accosting or annoying another person, and intimidation of a witness.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan said that Weremay has been on paid administrative leave since January 27.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

