Town by Town: skating lessons, Glenmeadow grant, and new Mount Holyoke president

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and South Hadley.

Square One’s preschoolers were treated to a skating lesson at the MassMutual Center Tuesday thanks to the Springfield Thunderbirds, former U.S. Olympic figure skater Tiffany Scott Pryor, Olympia Ice Center, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and Bob “The Bike Guy” Charland.

The special field trip was made possible by the Tabb family of Olympia Ice Center, who initiated a campaign to collect skates for the children.

Peter Pan Bus Lines donated a bus to transport the children to and from the MassMutual Center, while Bob “the Bike Guy” Charland and the City of Springfield loaned helmets and additional skates.

Town by town also took us to Longmeadow where today Glenmeadow Retirement received a $15,000 grant from People’s Bank towards major building renovations.

The grant was made possible through Peoples Bank’s Community Care Program in support of Glenmeadow’s major building renovations.

The project, expected for a spring 2023 start, aligns with People’s Bank priority focus areas of community vibrancy and environmental sustainability.

Renovations include upgrades to the fitness and wellness center, pool, dining areas, and multiple social spaces.

Finally, town by town took us to South Hadley where Mount Holyoke College appointed Danielle Ren Holley as the college’s 20th president Tuesday.

President-elect Holley is the 1Black woman in the 186-year history of the college to serve as permanent president, and the 4th Black woman in history to lead one of the original Seven Sisters Colleges.

Since 2014, President-elect Holley has served as dean and professor of law at the Howard University School of Law.

