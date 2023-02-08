Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager

Kristafina Tanner
Kristafina Tanner(Chicopee Police)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Kristanfina Tanner left a Chicopee residence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The photo in this story shows the clothing Tanner was wearing when she went missing. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police noted that she has connections to Chicopee, Springfield, and Agawam.

If you have seen Tanner or know where she may be, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

