Court documents reveal new details on Springfield teacher facing child rape charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have been uncovered following the arrest of a Springfield school teacher who has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the alleged rape of child.

The reported crimes date back more than 10 years. Western Mass News has learned more about the charges the teacher faces.

Science teacher David Weremay is now facing a total of 12 charges, including 4 counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child. The victim said that she was 14 years old when her teacher, Weremay, sexually assaulted her for a year.

Weremay, who was a teacher at New Leadership Charter School at the time of the alleged crimes, was taken into custody on January 27th.

Western Mass News obtained court documents that shed light into the supposedly sexual relationship between the teacher and one of his students back in 2011.

According to court documents, “The victim also stated that she looked up to him as a father figure because she didn’t have the best relationship with her dad.”

They go on to say, “The victim expressed that Mr. Weremay used his position as a father figure to lead her on.”

The victim said that the two would spend time together after school and the relationship escalated slowly, starting with hand holding, hugging, and kissing when she was in 8th grade.

Eventually, the victim said that Weremay would pick her up on a street over from the school and take her to Forest Park.

Documents also said that, “She stated eventually, Mr. Weremay took her virginity in Forest Park, inside the back of his car sometime in April or May. The victim further stated they would have sex at least once a week in Forest Park until the school break for the summer.”

When the victim was in 9th grade, Weremay allegedly formed a volleyball club as a cover-up, according to the criminal complaint the victim filed. The complaint went on to say that Weremay brought the victim to his Northampton apartment on two occasions and reportedly joked to the victim that his wife was “jealous” of their relationship.

According to court documents, a social studies teacher at the school, who is identified as Ms. P., reported Weremay to DCF.

“The victim further disclosed that Mr. Weremay told her that they were going to get in trouble, so he told her exactly what to say and how to answer the questions that DCF workers were going to ask,” said court documents.

The victim said that she told investigators that Weremay would drive through Forest Park Avenue, which Ms. P. had mistaken for Forest Park. With that, the investigation came to a halt.

Years later, Weremay allegedly texted the victim, saying he named his daughter after her.

According to officials, Weremay was placed on paid administrative leave on January 27th, the same day he was arrested by Springfield Police.

Most recently, he was a teacher at the Springfield Renaissance School, according to the school’s website and his LinkedIn profile.

The victim said that she is choosing to come forward with these claims because she says these events have had a big effect on her current relationship.

Weremay’s next hearing is scheduled for May 2nd, according to the Springfield District Court.

