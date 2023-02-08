Getting Answers: ways to eat healthy at your big game gathering

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on how you can make sure you are eating healthy during Sunday’s big game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

If there is one thing some people are looking forward to on the night of the big game, it is the food. From nachos to wings, fans and other viewers are getting ready to dive deep into some well-known go-to favorites. However, Young Hee Kim, a registered dietician at Baystate Health, advised Wednesday to not have an empty stomach before partying.

“Don’t go to your Super Bowl gathering hungry because you’re going to end up eating way more than you need to, so make sure you eat your regular meal (beforehand),” Kim explained.

Kim told Western Mass News that you can enjoy some of your favorite foods in different ways. For instance, she said you can bake wings instead of frying them and replace dipping sauces with a yogurt dip. There is a warning, though. She said if you eat too many fatty foods for days after the big game, there could be consequences besides gaining weight.

“Obesity is associated with chronic illnesses that can actually be quite devastating. It can also increase your blood pressure. It can contribute to high blood sugar levels,” Kim noted.

Kim also told us that everyone should watch how much saturated and trans-fats they eat, especially from foods that may have been chemically processed.

“Trans-fat is one of the worst offenders resulting in heart disease, so you should really read the ingredient list and the nutrition label and make sure you are buying zero trans-fat,” Kim added.

She suggested trying healthier options such as seltzer water and fruit plates.

“You can complement your fruit plate with some lower fat cheeses…If you are drinking regular soda, it’s essentially drinking sugar water,” Kim said.

Kim said one of the things people can do after watching the big game is get some physical exercise to burn off some of those calories.

