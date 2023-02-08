Investigation continues into threat against Agawam Junior High School

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School was cancelled at Agawam Junior High School on Wednesday after officials said a threat of violence was found written in one of the boys bathrooms at school.

School officials sent an email to parents to inform them of the closure. They said they called Agawam Police immediately who responded right away. Their investigation had not been completed by yesterday afternoon, so officials decided to cancel classes for the school today.

In that email, school officials wrote:

“Even though Agawam Public Schools has comprehensive school safety protocols in place and we have no reason to believe this is a credible threat at this time, out of an abundance of caution, AJHS will be closed on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. This will allow the Agawam Police Department to continue their investigation. Our top priority is ensuring the safety of students, staff and families.”

We spoke with Agawam Police, who said they believe the threat is not credible and they are still looking for the source of the threat.

We also checked in with Longmeadow Police as a similar situation took place at Glenbrook Middle School last week. Police said they determined it was a hoax, but they still have not found the person responsible for making the threat.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, school is still scheduled for Thursday. School officials said there will be an increased police presence at the start of the school day.

