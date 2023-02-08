Our next round of showers on the way Thursday

Breezy and bright weather today for western Mass with afternoon highs reaching middle to upper 40s for many. High pressure stays in control tonight and will allow for lighter wind after sunset and mostly clear skies for a few hours. Temperatures fall into the middle and upper 20s tonight with increasing clouds after midnight.

Our next weather system is on the way Thursday. Clouds continue to increase in the morning, but the day begins dry. A passing warm front may bring a brief shower of rain or high terrain snow by the late morning and early afternoon, then an approaching cold front will bring better rain chances later in the day and evening. We only get around a quarter inch or less and showers taper off by midnight or so.

Dry air builds back into our area Thursday night and Friday is looking breezy and mild with highs nearing records in the low 50s. We will see patchy to scattered clouds and westerly breezes may gust to 20-30mph.

Seasonably mild temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 30s to low 40s both days. Saturday is looking bright with good sunshine and a healthy breeze and Saturday night should be mostly clear and cold with temperatures hitting upper teens to low 20s. High clouds look to build back in for Sunday as low pressure passes well to our south. There’s a low chance for some rain from this system to make it into southern New England Sunday night, but it won’t be much. Clouds decrease early Monday and we get more sunshine to kick off the week.

Next week in general is looking mild with highs in the 40s to low 50s most days! A few fronts come through with scattered showers mid and late week.

