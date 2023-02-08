Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man

Timothy Kolendo
Timothy Kolendo(Westfield Police)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a hunter at the park found partial skeletal remains in a wooded and swampy area adjacent to the park around 5 p.m. Saturday. Local and state investigators responded to the area and searched for more bones or personal items, but nothing more was found. Another search was conductred on Tuesday and, similarly, no other items or remains were found.

The bones that were collected were given to the medical examiner’s office for forensic testing and have been identified as those of Timothy Kolendo of Westfield, who was reported missing on November 30, 2019.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Kolendo’s death is suspicious,” Procopio added.

