Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield has been awarded millions of dollars from the state to implement pedestrian safety improvements to major roads in the city.

A $15 million dollar grant package was awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and is aimed at improving pedestrian safety in Springfield. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that the city has already begun scouting roads that are due for upgrades.

“It comes at a key time as we begin to move forward on the intersection and street areas. We have a numerous amount of state street being one that [DPW] Director [Chris] Cignoli has scouted out,” Sarno said.

Cignoli said the money isn’t going toward road improvement as much as it’s going toward pedestrian safety. Roads like State Street will be getting raised and high-visibility crosswalks, improved bike paths, and even shrinking it from four lanes down to two lanes in an attempt to slow down drivers.

Cignoli told us the city was already starting the process of working with MassDOT on safety improvements after a string of severe or fatal car and pedestrian accidents in 2021. Some of the biggest projects receiving the most cash include turning the intersection of St. James Avenue and Magazine Street into a roundabout, while Main Street and Paige Boulevard have a slew of safety upgrades listed on the books.

Cignoli said that the city performed multiple tests before deciding what projects were best for each road.

“We had to do all sorts of traffic studies, so when you’re looking at speed and the number of vehicles and speed on these corridors, it’s just way too high, so we’re trying to figure out ways to throttle it back,” Cignoli explained.

Cignoli added that he wants to get pedestrian safety projects completed as soon as possible, so Springfield can apply for more grant money next year.

“Our goal is to be able to start construction this year and start moving as quickly as possible to get this stuff done and to be honest on that, I want to get as much done as possible mainly because I want to apply again. The federal government is usually not too keen on letting you apply again when you already have stuff in place,” Cignoli said.

