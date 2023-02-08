Springfield officials to receive update on metal detectors in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield school safety subcommitee will hold a meeting Wednesday night with one item on their agenda: an update on metal detectors in the district. The update will come less than a week after an assault at JFK Middle School which involved boy being sent to the hospital and a female student arrested.

Last week, the mother of the boy who was hospitalized spoke with Western Mass News and claimed that the girl, who was arrested, stabbed her 14-year-old son in the back. She also told us that JFK Middle School has metal detectors installed and she said the girl allegedly had a knife under her belt buckle before using it to stab her son. Fortunately, he was released from the hospital shortly after and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The school district has not released any further comment regarding these claims. However, Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan ahead of tonight’s school safety meeting.

“They wanted to make sure that they are up-to-date on what’s happening around school safety and the policies and procedures that we have in place,” Cavaan said.

She added that metal detectors have been in the district for several years and considers them an important part of their school safety plan.

“We’ve invested a lot of money in upgrading those metal detectors and increasing the prevalence of metal detectors throughout our schools and certainly, they are used every single day in our schools. There aren’t often many incidences where students are found with items they shouldn’t have on their person. It is effective, often times, in finding when a student may have something that they shouldn’t have,” Cavaan added.

