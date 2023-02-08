Springfield Renaissance parent speaks out after teacher’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield teacher has been arrested for statutory rape and now, a mother of a student at his current school is speaking out.

David Weremay, 44, was arrested in a parking lot on Carew Street on January 27. New details have emerged after Western Mass News obtained court documents that detailed his alleged crimes.

A woman came to the Springfield Police Department to report a sexual assault that took place more than 10 years ago when she was 14. She said Weremay was her eighth-grade teacher at New Leadership Charter School in Springfield, which has since closed. The victim told police that Weremay sexually assaulted her when he was her teacher and it continued for about a year, including multiple incidents in a classroom closet, according to the victim.

Court documents further detailed that the victim stated she and Weremay would have sex at least once a week inside Forest Park during the school year.

At the time of his arrest, Weremay was a tenth-grade science teacher at Springfield Renaissance School. He is currently on paid administrative leave. Western Mass News spoke to a mother whose son attends the school.

“Knowing there was a sexual predator in the school and the school was supposedly unaware…If he had access to the kids there, I know he taught biology…It kind of scares me for the kids that are at the school,” the parent explained.

She told us when news got out on Tuesday that Weremay was arrested, students were shocked.

“He was really surprised this could happen in his school…All the kids were like looking at their cellphones like ‘Oh my God, oh my God. He raped somebody,’” the parent added.

She said she’s concerned that these accusations against Weremay date back more than a decade and all these years, he’s been in the presence of multiple other children.

“They shouldn’t have had to even second think what if this teacher is going to do something. It really, really upsets me a lot that that’s the case. Now, all these kids are going to second guess ‘Maybe I don’t know about that person,’” the parent explained.

Weremay is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

