TJO officers seeking help locating dog ejected from car during accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officers with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that was ejected from a vehicle following an accident on I-291 westbound in Springfield Tuesday evening.

According to a post on TJO’s Facebook page, one of their officers was called to the scene where the dog had been ejected.

The dog is described as a white female pit named Nala. She was last seen running towards Dwight Street around exit 2.

TJO officials said that Nala may be injured and frightened, so anyone who sees her should not chase her. Instead, anyone with sightings may call TJO’s animal control line at 413-781-1484 (ext. 1).

