West Springfield Police searching for shoplifting suspect

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect.

Investigators said he is allegedly responsible for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business in West Springfield last Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, you can type SOLVE and your tip.

