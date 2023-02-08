West Springfield Police searching for shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect.

Investigators said he is allegedly responsible for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business in West Springfield last Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, you can type SOLVE and your tip.

