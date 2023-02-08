Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School

Future Media Leaders
Future Media Leaders(Western Mass News)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of our Future Media Leaders program.

The students met with department leaders and staff while touring our facility. From the newsroom and sales offices, to the studios and control room, they learned about careers in broadcast television.

If you have a group of students who could benefit from learning about the different opportunities at our station, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

