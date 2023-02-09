Amherst man convicted of indecent assault and battery charges

By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Feb. 9, 2023
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has been convicted of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and a single count of witness intimidation.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that Jorge Castillo, 41, was acquitted on a single count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The case involved two children, both of whom were younger than 12 years old at the time of the assaults, which occurred from 2013 to 2015.

Castillo is scheduled to be sentenced on the guilty findings before a judge on Monday.

