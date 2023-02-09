Crews battle fire on River Street in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a West Springfield factory Thursday monring.

Officials said they were called to Hayden Corporation on River Street around 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a fire near some mechanical equipment.

“Crews on scene were faced with challenges including an extremely large quantity of mixed chemicals and pressurized tanks,” the fire department explained in a statement.

Crews from Agawam and Springfield were called in to cover West Springfield fire stations while they are on-scene and parts of River and Baldwin Streets were closed for a time.

The fire was contained and put out and the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.