Disney is planning more ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story’ sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in...
Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both hit franchises.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is not letting go of its hit franchises “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both popular franchises.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2″ in 2019. The sequel grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995 and was an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019.

“Toy Story 4″ continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing more than $1 billion.

Further details on the new sequels were not yet given.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Police investigate as 3 people are found dead inside Andover home
Police investigate as 3 people are found dead inside Andover home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Suspect in custody after 2 Maryland police officers hurt
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is continuing to request modern military...
Russia hits targets across Ukraine with missiles, drones
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath