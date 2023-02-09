Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.(MPD)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A fast food employee in Memphis is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument over chili cheese fries, police said.

According to an affidavit, Cetera Jones pointed a gun at a customer at a Checkers restaurant on Tuesday night.

The affidavit says the customer ordered chili cheese fries but complained the fries were old and dry.

When the customer asked Jones to remake her order and give her a refund, Jones refused, police said.

The two got in an argument. Eventually, Jones pointed a small handgun at the customer and then left the building, police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the assault.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault. Her court hearing is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
FILE - Volodymyr Zhukovskyy looks back at the gallery before closing statements started at his...
West Springfield man acquitted in crash ordered to be deported
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Ultra stroller is shown.
Officials warn of stroller risk after 14-month-old died from asphyxiation
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
A Northampton car dealership is collecting donations for people in Turkey and Syria who have...
Northampton dealership collecting donations to help Turkey and Syria following earthquake
Anthony Sanchez, 44, is on death row for a murder that his attorneys claim his father committed.
Lawyers for death row inmate scramble to save his life
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
New White House comms director as re-election decision nears