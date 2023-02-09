A former Holyoke landlord agrees to pay $15,000 in a federal courthouse settlement

(WGGB/WSHM) - On February 8, a former Holyoke landlord agreed to pay a settlement after receiving illegal utility payments from a low-income tenant while participating in a federal housing subsidy program.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (H.U.D) provides funding through local public housing agencies that established monthly rent, including certain utilities due to proprietors of Section 8 tenants.

H.U.D pays the housing subsidy directly to property owners.

By participating in this program, landlords agree to follow a certain requirement, including that they will not charge Section 8 tenants rent or utilities for more than the amount set by the public housing agency.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Rachel S. Rollins from the District of Massachusetts; Carmen Manix, from West Hartford, Connecticut demanded and received monthly utility payments from a Section 8 tenant.

This violated her agreement with the H.U.D. and the tenant sued Manix under the whistleblower’s provisions of the False Claim Act.

“The Section 8 program provides critical assistance to low-income families in need of safe and affordable housing,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “This case should be a warning that landlords who exploit low-income housing-insecure people to line their own pocket will be called out and held accountable...”

The False Claims Act currently allows private citizens with knowledge of fraud to bring civil actions on behalf of the government.

Court documents stated that the settlement agreement requires the defendant to pay $11,500 in restitution to the United States with the interest rate of 4.25% annually.

The U.S. government will pay 20% of the settlement amount to the tenant and Manix will pay $1,500 for expenses and court fees.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.