Gaming Commission announces tentative start date for mobile sports betting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting next month, you can place bets on your favorite sports team, all from the comfort of your own home in the Bay State. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Thursday their tentative launch date for online sports betting.

It seems like everything can be done from the comfort of your home as long as you have your cell phone on you and soon, the same will go for sports betting.

“You can do so much on your phone nowadays, so just having that convenience, it’s going to be a huge market for sure,” said Brett Callahan from Springfield.

The commission discussed online sports betting during their meeting on Thursday. They announced March 10 as the tentative launch date in the state. State Representative Orlando Ramos told Western Mass News that this timeline is right on track with what legislators hoped for when voting on the sports betting bill.

“The hope was that we would be ready for in-person betting in time for the Super Bowl, which we were, and that we would be ready for online betting for March Madness. The Super Bowl and March Madness are the two biggest annual sporting events of the year,” Ramos said.

In-person sports betting just launched last week in the state and is going well for MGM Springfield.

“Our guests are loving it. We’re getting a lot of play for the Super Bowl. There’s a lot of excitement,” said Robert Westerfield, vice president of casino operations at MGM Springfield.

Soon, BetMGM, their online platform, can be accessed in the Bay State for sports fans, which is great news for the state, Ramos said, as Massachusetts is losing revenue to bordering states where online sports betting is legal.

“The concern is that these surrounding states that were either in progress to make sports betting legal or already had it in place, we wanted to capture that revenue because we were losing that revenue to the bordering states,” Ramos noted.

For a platform to be approved by the commission to launch on March 10, there are multiple steps the company will have to take, such as mobile platform testing and submitting their house rules to the commission.

