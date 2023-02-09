Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Taxpayers in Massachusetts are being asked to hold-off on filing their tax returns if they received tax rebates from the state last year.

“Everybody in Massachusetts, who filed a tax return last year, received a rebate as part of their income taxes approximately 13 percent of what they paid to the state of Massachusetts and the question now is that the IRS is raising: is that rebate subject to federal income tax?” said David Kalicka, a certified public accountant with Meyers Brothers Kalicka.

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to clarify whether tax rebates and special refunds people received last year are considered taxable income.

“In my opinion, first of all, if you took the standard deduction on your tax return last year, there is no way that it should be income on your tax return this year. If you itemized your deductions and you took a deduction for state income taxes paid, then there’s a possibility that a portion of a refund that you got would be subject to be taxed,” Kalicka added.

You may recall that former Governor Charlie Baker announced last year that a 1986 state law had been triggered due to a surplus amount of revenue collected in 2021. This allowed three million taxpayers in Massachusetts to get back roughly 13 percent of what they paid in personal income tax in 2021 and that money went out late last year. We asked Kalicka what this means if you already filed your 2022 tax return.

“If you itemized your deductions last year, then you might have to end up file an amended return if the IRS rules that the rebate is subject to tax. In my opinion, most people who already filed their returns this year are not itemizing their deductions and their returns are much simpler and therefore, they should not end up with a problem,” Kalicka explained.

State Senator John Velis told us this announcement includes other states that also handed out tax rebates last year.

“A lot of people have spent it as if it wasn’t going to be taxed…My hope is that the IRS comes back and says that we are not going to tax this federally, but I hear that frustration like I’m frustrated it impacts all of us,” Velis said.

We reached out to the IRS for comment and they told us they expect to provide additional clarity about whether these tax rebates will be taxed or not by next week.

