Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Taxpayers in Massachusetts are being asked to hold-off on filing their tax returns if they received tax rebates from the state last year.

“Everybody in Massachusetts, who filed a tax return last year, received a rebate as part of their income taxes approximately 13 percent of what they paid to the state of Massachusetts and the question now is that the IRS is raising: is that rebate subject to federal income tax?” said David Kalicka, a certified public accountant with Meyers Brothers Kalicka.

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to clarify whether tax rebates and special refunds people received last year are considered taxable income.

“In my opinion, first of all, if you took the standard deduction on your tax return last year, there is no way that it should be income on your tax return this year. If you itemized your deductions and you took a deduction for state income taxes paid, then there’s a possibility that a portion of a refund that you got would be subject to be taxed,” Kalicka added.

You may recall that former Governor Charlie Baker announced last year that a 1986 state law had been triggered due to a surplus amount of revenue collected in 2021. This allowed three million taxpayers in Massachusetts to get back roughly 13 percent of what they paid in personal income tax in 2021 and that money went out late last year. We asked Kalicka what this means if you already filed your 2022 tax return.

“If you itemized your deductions last year, then you might have to end up file an amended return if the IRS rules that the rebate is subject to tax. In my opinion, most people who already filed their returns this year are not itemizing their deductions and their returns are much simpler and therefore, they should not end up with a problem,” Kalicka explained.

State Senator John Velis told us this announcement includes other states that also handed out tax rebates last year.

“A lot of people have spent it as if it wasn’t going to be taxed…My hope is that the IRS comes back and says that we are not going to tax this federally, but I hear that frustration like I’m frustrated it impacts all of us,” Velis said.

We reached out to the IRS for comment and they told us they expect to provide additional clarity about whether these tax rebates will be taxed or not by next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Science teacher David Weremay is now facing a total of 12 charges, including 4 counts of...
Court documents reveal new details on Springfield teacher facing child rape charges
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man
Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man
Police have recovered a body they believe is a man who fled from a traffic stop over the weekend.
Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop

Latest News

These days, 22 percent of couples meet online and end up getting engaged, according to a survey...
Getting Answers: online dating
Wind Advisories up Friday for the hill towns and Berkshires...
Janna's Friday Forecast
FILE - Volodymyr Zhukovskyy looks back at the gallery before closing statements started at his...
West Springfield man acquitted in crash ordered to be deported
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies