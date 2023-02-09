Police investigate as 3 people are found dead inside Andover home

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Libby James
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a police investigation is underway as 3 people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside an Andover home.

According to WCVB, officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m.

WCVB reports a large police presence as investigators were seen coming in and out of the home.

Andover Police and Mass State Police are investigating.

Western Mass News will keep you updated on-air and online as new information comes out.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Chapin Center in Springfield is among four facilities operated by Northeast Health Group...
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield
The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield
The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield
The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield
Springfield officials holds meeting on the effectiveness of metal detectors in city schools
Springfield officials holds meeting on the effectiveness of metal detectors in city schools