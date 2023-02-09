Saying ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to break the bank

US will spend $25B+ this Valentine’s Day per the National Retail Federation
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
InvestigateTV - Traditional Valentine’s Day gifts and celebrations can be quite pricey, but there are other ways to celebrate that are easier on your wallet.

The National Retail Federation projects that Americans will spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day with more than half planning to spend almost $200.

Here are several ideas for celebrations that could save you a lot of money:

  • Use any gift cards you may have received as holiday gifts
  • Talk to your partner about curtailing costs and set mutual expectations
  • Plan to have dinner out the weekend before or after when prices may be lower
  • Cook dinner at home or get take-out
  • Plan and outdoor date and bring wine and appetizers
  • Skip Valentine’s themed gifts, which are always full price in February
  • Order flowers other than roses to reduce costs, and skip the vase

For more ideas on budget friendly dates, check out NerdWallet’s article on free or cheap activities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

