Shelter dog with one ear takes ear off his favorite stuffed toy to ‘match’ him

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last...
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last week after a staff member saw that he had torn the same ear he’s missing from his favorite stuffed toy.(SPCA of Wake County/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A one-eared shelter dog in North Carolina became famous on social media after biting the ear off his stuffed toy to “match” him.

Now Bruno has a new dad and a forever home.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last week after a staff member saw that he had torn the same ear he’s missing from his favorite stuffed toy.

“The staff member who found this couldn’t believe it, so she took these photos to show the rest of our team,” SPCA of Wake County wrote on Facebook.

In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him...
In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him leaving with his stuffed pal.(SPCA of Wake County/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

“Bruno used to live chained up outside, and his ear was torn off when another dog attacked him and he couldn’t run away. But Bruno knows there’s nothing wrong with him, and now he has a best friend just like him to prove it,” the shelter said.

In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him leaving with his stuffed pal.

“Bruno’s adopter loves him just the way he is and promised to show Bruno nothing but unconditional love for the rest of his life,” the shelter said. “Of course, his matching stuffie HAS to go with him so they can be buds forever.”

The SPCA said Bruno has heartworm disease from living outdoors, but he will be able to have his full course of treatment over the next few months thanks to donations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

