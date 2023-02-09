Shoppers hitting the stores to prepare for their big game gatherings

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the NFL’s big game just days away, it is no surprise grocery stores are filled with people preparing for game day. Western Mass News stopped by Big Y in South Hadley on Thursday. Store director Joe Cavanaugh told us there are no supply shortages like in years past.

“We got everything that you want, just come down here…Pizza is a great hit. We got the 30-inch grinders. You can go right around the store, produce with the guacamole,” Cavanaugh said.

He told us they’re expecting about the same amount of business as last year’s big game.

“There’s just a couple teams in it that maybe most people want here or not are going to be rooting for. We always like to see our team, the Patriots, but (it’s) still going to be a big day, still going to be a big weekend,” Cavanaugh added.

From wings to soda, Cavanaugh said the store has everything customers need for the big game. For some shoppers, it is not a watch party without nachos.

“I used to go with chips. Classic, put them in the oven. Not the same anymore. I think that’s mostly what I will be getting today for the super bowl,” said Ethan Brothers.

On Thursday, Brothers did some pre-preparing with his mom by getting some pastries and other groceries. There is one particular item, though, that he made sure to get.

“Of course, I’m getting energy drinks as well, so I can stay energized for the fun,” Brothers added.

Also, what’s a party without dessert? Football-themed cakes and cupcakes are always a big hit.

“It brings the excitement into the store. Customers come in, especially for Super Bowl Sunday. They’re kind of ramped up a little bit to get their stuff, go home, and party with their family and their friends. It’s really a good time.” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh’s best advice: shop early and be home before kickoff.

