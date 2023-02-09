Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.

When officers approached the truck, they saw a gun on the front passenger seat. After a search of the car, police reportedly found cocaine and crack cocaine in the truck. Police later discovered that the gun recovered was reported stolen out of Vermont and that Greene had several firearm and drug convictions and a revoked license.

Greene is now facing several charges including carrying a firearm without a license and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.