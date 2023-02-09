Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender

Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent...
Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender.(Springfield Police)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.

When officers approached the truck, they saw a gun on the front passenger seat. After a search of the car, police reportedly found cocaine and crack cocaine in the truck. Police later discovered that the gun recovered was reported stolen out of Vermont and that Greene had several firearm and drug convictions and a revoked license.

Greene is now facing several charges including carrying a firearm without a license and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Amherst man convicted of indecent assault and battery charges
Firefighters were called to a fire on Sears Way in West Springfield on February 9, 2023
Crews battling fire on Sears Way in West Springfield
Police lights
Police investigate as 3 people are found dead inside Andover home
The Chapin Center in Springfield is among four facilities operated by Northeast Health Group...
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors