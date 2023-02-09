State officials warning pet owners of coyote mating season

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warning has gone out to pet owners in western Massachusetts with coyote breeding season in full swing.

“I know they are here. People I walk with see them in their driveways right over there,” said Paul Caban of Chicopee.

Caban is keeping an eye out for coyotes when he takes his dog, Charlie, for a walk because coyote breeding season has begun. Western Mass News is getting answers from Agawam Animal Control Officer Allison Strong about how to keep your pets safe.

“We are going to be breeding up until the end of March. You are going to hear a lot of noise in the woods,” Strong said.

Strong told us how a single coyote can make up to 20 different vocalizations, so it sounds like there is a huge pack, but she said coyotes typically travel in groups of three or four. However, when hunting for food, they are going to be very quiet.

“They are not going to advertise to other animals in the area,” Strong added.

She pointed out that humans are not typically on the menu for coyotes.

“They look at larger animals as being dominant and being a threat,” Strong added.

If you start to see coyotes come into your yard, Strong said you want to haze them by spraying water, banging pots and pans, and yelling to scare them away. She also mentioned how just because you have a fence doesn’t mean your pets are safe.

“Small dogs, even in a fenced yard, especially during this time of year, be very closely supervised,” Strong said.

Caban told us that is advice he follows.

“I wouldn’t let my dog loose in the yard or anything by themselves…Keep your dog leashed...Keep them with you,” Caban said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.