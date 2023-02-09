The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield

By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, the Stepping Stones group hosted an open house for their new facility on Williams Street in Springfield.

Stepping Stones is a treatment center for kids who are 18 months old to six years old that are diagnosed with autism.

The center is made up of dedicated team members passionate about helping children and their families reach new milestones.

The facility is currently equipped with everything from books to games to toys, swings and playscapes on each floor in the sensory gyms to make it a fun and inviting environment.

Melissa Rosskothen, Director of Stepping Stones said, “For our open house tonight, we really wanted to promote our autism treatment center that just opened,” she said. “To get the families to come in and meet the different people we work with in the community to show them the building and give them tours and really experience what we’re doing here.”

Rosskothen expressed the turnout for the open house tonight was great, with Mayor Domenic Sarno stopping by, as well as several families.

