Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies

Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.(East Longmeadow Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been taken into custody in connection with two recent bank robberies.

In a joint statement, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow Police said that 43-year-old Luis Ruiz has been charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked.

On January 30, a Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow was robbed, followed by the robbery of a KeyBank in East Longmeadow on February 2.

The investigation into the East Longmeadow case led investigators to be able to identify a getaway vehicle used in the incident. It was soon determined that the same vehicle was seen in the area of the Longmeadow incident. Based who was believed to be the owner, that information was shared with Springfield Police.

Ruiz was arrested Saturday by Springfield Police for an unrelated incident at the residence of the registered owner of that suspected vehicle and probable cause was developed to charge him with both robberies.

The cases remain under investigation and more charges may be filed at a later date against other people believed to be involved.

Ruiz is currently being held on bail at the Hampden County jail.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

